John Franklin Davis
Sweetwater - John Franklin Davis, age 70, of Sweetwater, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife and family.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church with Rev. Ward Hayes and Rev. Matt McGowen officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 6:00 - 7:30 PM.
John was born on September 10, 1949 in Bryan, Texas to Franklin Armstrong and Marilyn June (Golightly) Davis. He was a Sweetwater High School
graduate of 1968 and a l973 graduate of Tarleton State University receiving his Bachelor's degree in Ag Business. He married the love of his life, Cynthia Hite on October 14, 1972 in Sweetwater, Texas. He worked in the banking industry for many years and was the Sweetwater Branch President of Roscoe State Bank before retiring. John was a talented singer and musician. He was instrumental in starting the Sweetwater Rattlesnake Ridge which benefited the 4-H kids. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. He loved his family dearly. John loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting and was a Master Sporting Clays shooter. He enjoyed being with his family and taught his children and grandchildren many things that they will cherish forever.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Cindy Davis of Sweetwater, Texas, son, Shawn Davis and wife Danelle of Sweetwater, Texas, two grandsons, Seth Dixon Davis and Daniel John Davis, mother, Marilyn Davis of Sweetwater, Texas, brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Kathy Davis of Granbury, Texas, brother-in-law, Carl Hite of Virginia Beach, Virginia, nieces and nephews, Kassi Davis, Stephen Davis and wife Stephanie, Tara Hite Cofer and husband Carey and Ryan Hite and wife Jillian, and great nephews and nieces and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank A. Davis, and son, Brooks Davis.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Davis, Louis Brooks, Jr., John Jay, Roger Bowen, Jackie Trent, Rick Myers, Pat Tucker, and Lance Sims.
Honorary pallbearers will Seth Dixon Davis, Daniel John Davis, Ryan Hite, Ramiro Olbera, Homer Grimes, and Terry Bailey.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Robert Eaker, UT Southwestern Neurology team, Dr. O'Suilleabhain, Juliana Atem, and Giselle Huet. and also to John's caregivers, Sophia Granados, Erica Draughan, Betty Rendon, and Mel Limones.
Memorials may be sent to UT Southwestern Medical Center, P.O. Box 910888, Dallas, Texas 75391-0888, or online at www.southwestern.edu/donatenow to support neurology research, Dr. O'Suilleabhain in memory of John F. Davis.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019