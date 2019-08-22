|
John H Waters
Abilene - John H Waters, 90, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 in Abilene. Visitation will be 6:00 - 8:00 PM, Thursday, August 22, 2109 at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 Hwy 277 South. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Friday, August 23, 2019 in the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow the service in Elmwood Memorial Park.
John was born in Keechi, TX on August 24, 1928 to parents, Benomi John and Eva Estelle Waters. He grew up in Leona, TX and moved to West Texas when he was 18 to begin farming in Anton, TX. He met the love of his live Erma in Sudan, TX and they were married in 1956. They moved to the farm, raised the family together and enjoyed 57 years of marriage before Erma's passing in 2013. He began his career with Federal Crop Insurance in 1958 before transferring to the USDA cotton division in 1962. During his career he relocated to Abilene in 1979 where he continued his work for the USDA and retired in 1988 after 30 years of employment.
He was a very active member of the Gideons International, a member of the United Methodist Church and active in Church Conference, and a Mason. He enjoyed gardening, camping and fishing.
He is survived by one daughter, Johnna Bolden of Abilene; one son, Emery Waters and wife Rosa of Pflugerville; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; 2 great great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Mary Tisdale of Littlefield, and Bessie Manning of Centerville.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Erma; one daughter, Melody Stanwick; one sister, Willie Mae Matlock; one brother, Bruce Waters; and his parents.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial donations in John's honor to The Gideons International, www.gideons.org/donate or the ,
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 22, 2019