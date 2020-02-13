|
John Hewitt
Abilene - John Joseph Hewitt, 78, of Abilene, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Abilene.
A visitation will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 US HWY 277 S., Abilene, Tx. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11 AM at the Elmwood West United Methodist Church, 1302 S. Pioneer., Abilene, Tx.
John was born on August 13, 1941 in Hillsboro, IL., to the late Robert Croxton and Norma Massey. He married Mary Helen Vivian on May 20, 1977 in Omaha, Nebraska. John retired from the US Air Force as a decorated Chief Master Sergeant after 29 years of service. He went on to teach JROTC at Cooper High School until his retirement in 2004. John was a longtime member of Elmwood West United Methodist Church and was a Lay Leader and Lay Minister for 20 years. He was also very involved in a local Kiwanis Club. He enjoyed playing golf, watching sports and reading. John dearly loved his family and spending time with his grandkids, especially attending their various sporting events. He was always their biggest fan and constant encourager.
John is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Mary Helen Hewitt; his children, Christopher Hewitt, Katy Lomas and husband Jeremy, Karen Cluck and husband Randy; grandchildren, Brady Cluck, Tyler Cluck, McKenna Cluck, Joseph Hewitt; numerous cousins and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the , the , or Elmwood West United Methodist Church of Abilene.
The family offers sincere gratitude to Dr. Anton Melnyk, Dr. Steven Sorjen, the Hospice of the Big Country, and dear friends Gary and Donna Allen.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020