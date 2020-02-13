Services
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-0655
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
lmwood West United Methodist Church
1302 S. Pioneer
Abilene, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hewitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Hewitt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Hewitt Obituary
John Hewitt

Abilene - John Joseph Hewitt, 78, of Abilene, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Abilene.

A visitation will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 US HWY 277 S., Abilene, Tx. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11 AM at the Elmwood West United Methodist Church, 1302 S. Pioneer., Abilene, Tx.

John was born on August 13, 1941 in Hillsboro, IL., to the late Robert Croxton and Norma Massey. He married Mary Helen Vivian on May 20, 1977 in Omaha, Nebraska. John retired from the US Air Force as a decorated Chief Master Sergeant after 29 years of service. He went on to teach JROTC at Cooper High School until his retirement in 2004. John was a longtime member of Elmwood West United Methodist Church and was a Lay Leader and Lay Minister for 20 years. He was also very involved in a local Kiwanis Club. He enjoyed playing golf, watching sports and reading. John dearly loved his family and spending time with his grandkids, especially attending their various sporting events. He was always their biggest fan and constant encourager.

John is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Mary Helen Hewitt; his children, Christopher Hewitt, Katy Lomas and husband Jeremy, Karen Cluck and husband Randy; grandchildren, Brady Cluck, Tyler Cluck, McKenna Cluck, Joseph Hewitt; numerous cousins and dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the , the , or Elmwood West United Methodist Church of Abilene.

The family offers sincere gratitude to Dr. Anton Melnyk, Dr. Steven Sorjen, the Hospice of the Big Country, and dear friends Gary and Donna Allen.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Download Now