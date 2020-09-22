1/1
John Leeverl Moreland
1938 - 2020
John Leeverl Moreland

Clyde - John Leeverl Moreland, 81, of Clyde died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at an Abilene hospice facility. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Bailey Howard Funeral Home of Clyde with Dr. Toby Henson and Travis Sims officiating. Burial with Masonic rites will follow in the Ross Cemetery in Baird. Visitation will be held from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

John was born November 7, 1938 in Athens, Texas to John Lester and Lillie Ann (Nutt) Moreland. He graduated from University High School in Waco, Texas in 1957. He married Patricia Dora Williams in Waco on August 10, 1957. John served in the U. S. Air Force Reserves and was honorably discharged in 1967. He worked in civil engineering for Connally and Webb AFB and was Deputy Chief of Operations for Dyess AFB, retiring after 41 years.

John was gifted with working with his hands and had a green thumb. He loved repairing appliances, woodworking, and gardening. He loved the outdoor life, hunting, camping, and fishing. His love for the outdoors was shared with his three grandsons, who lovingly called him Pappy. John was an avid reader and loved sitting in his favorite chair with a good book. John was a 50 year member and a Past Master of the Clyde Masonic Lodge #1056.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia Moreland of Clyde; daughter Lori Denise Akers and husband Archie of Clyde; two sisters, Helen Henry of Arlington and Lovella Moreland of Gatesville; sisters-in-law, Carol Moreland of Gatesville and Etta Mae Railey of Coldspring; three grandchildren, Jared Michael Akers and wife Laura of Abilene, Mitchell Jordan Akers and wife Makenzie of Eastland and Matthew Blake Akers and wife Miranda of Clyde and one great grandson, Mason John Akers of Abilene and a host of nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

John was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Bobby Dale Moreland

For those wishing to make donations in lieu of flowers, the family suggests Hendricks Hospice Care. The family would like to thank the nurses and care-givers for helping with John's transition to Heaven.

Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
SEP
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
Funeral services provided by
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
325-893-4255
