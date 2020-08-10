John Leonard Grindstaff, Jr.
Knox City - John Leonard Grindstaff, Jr., 84, a longtime resident of Knox City, TX, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
John was born September 19, 1935 in Knox City, Texas, to Gladys (Moser) and John Leonard Grindstaff, Sr. He married Peggy Edge on June 13, 1954 in O'Brien, TX. John was the President of the Brazos Valley Recreation Association, and President of O'Brien Coop Gin for over 40 years. He served on the Knox City school board for 20 years. He loved spending time at the lake with friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Ann Grindstaff of Knox City; two daughters, Mona Denise Luckenbach and husband Jay of Johnson City, Tamie Renee Weiershausen and husband Adlai of O'Brien; two granddaughters, Audra Nicole Casino and husband Dave of Seymour, Alyssa Simone Garrett and husband Ben of Austin; grandson, Landon Reece Weiershausen of Houston; three great-grandsons, Evan Mark Casino of Seymour, Anson John Weiershausen of Houston, Knox George Weiershausen of Houston; great-granddaughter, Emerson June Garrett of Austin; special friends, Gilbert Casillas and Minerva Wallace; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gladys and John Leonard Grindstaff, Sr.,; and brother, Samuel Leverett Grindstaff, Sr.
Memorials may be given in John's name to the Knox City EMS.
