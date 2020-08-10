1/1
John Leonard Grindstaff Jr.
1935 - 2020
John Leonard Grindstaff, Jr.

Knox City - John Leonard Grindstaff, Jr., 84, a longtime resident of Knox City, TX, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

John was born September 19, 1935 in Knox City, Texas, to Gladys (Moser) and John Leonard Grindstaff, Sr. He married Peggy Edge on June 13, 1954 in O'Brien, TX. John was the President of the Brazos Valley Recreation Association, and President of O'Brien Coop Gin for over 40 years. He served on the Knox City school board for 20 years. He loved spending time at the lake with friends and family.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Ann Grindstaff of Knox City; two daughters, Mona Denise Luckenbach and husband Jay of Johnson City, Tamie Renee Weiershausen and husband Adlai of O'Brien; two granddaughters, Audra Nicole Casino and husband Dave of Seymour, Alyssa Simone Garrett and husband Ben of Austin; grandson, Landon Reece Weiershausen of Houston; three great-grandsons, Evan Mark Casino of Seymour, Anson John Weiershausen of Houston, Knox George Weiershausen of Houston; great-granddaughter, Emerson June Garrett of Austin; special friends, Gilbert Casillas and Minerva Wallace; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gladys and John Leonard Grindstaff, Sr.,; and brother, Samuel Leverett Grindstaff, Sr.

Memorials may be given in John's name to the Knox City EMS.

Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com.






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Knox City

August 10, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Tammy Harris
August 10, 2020
John L was one of the kindest men I’ve ever met and he will be greatly missed! I spent lots of time with this family during my childhood. Tamie and I were the best of friends growing up and I loved spending time at their home and at their lake house as well. He always had a kind heart and sweet smile. Love and prayers for you all. God bless and Rest In Peace!
Tammy Stewart-Harris
Friend
August 10, 2020
My Dear Peggy, Denise, and Classmate Tamie,
I'm so sorry for your loss. John L. Was such a sweet Man .
He always treated me as a good friend, as well as my Mom and Dad! Larry and Dorothy.
God Bless your family!
Your friend,
Patti Lain Currie
Patti Currie
Friend
