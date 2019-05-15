|
|
John M. Jones
Ft. Smith, AR - John M. Jones, 90, of Ft. Smith, passed away in his home on Saturday, April 27, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.
John is survived by his wife of 70 years, Gloria Novak Jones; his three children, Jon Richard Jones of Colorado, Kimberly Jones White and husband Phil of Ft. Smith, and Jamie Jones West of Chicago; three grandchildren, Derek Lewis (Natalee), Peter Lewis (Andrea), and Sarah Lewis Johanson (Grant); three great-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren on the way; his sister-in-law, Diane Jones; his nephews, Mark (Deborah), David (Janet), and John Stephen Jones; and niece, Julie Jones Watts (Donnie). John is preceded in death by his parents, Cloyce and Cordelia Jones; his brother, Bennie Jones; and his sister, Beth Jones Hawkins.
John was born December 11, 1928 in McCaulley, Texas. He graduated from McMurry College in 1949 where he had met Gloria, and they were married June 1, 1949 at First Methodist Church in Abilene. January 1950, he joined Schlumberger Well Services, and he and Gloria made their first home in Abilene. Soon thereafter, he was drafted during the Korean conflict and rose through the ranks to graduate from Officer Candidate School as Second Lieutenant before being honorably discharged from the Corps of Engineers in 1953.
Back to Schlumberger after his discharge, John and Gloria began their journey from Texas with their three children to New Mexico, Colorado, Alaska, and Louisiana before settling back in Houston. After 37 years, John retired from Schlumberger and began to seriously pursue his passion for photography and nature. He and Gloria traveled to each continent—more than once—over a span of 35 years to capture the beauty of nature and wildlife, with particular appreciation for the national parks throughout North America. John meticulously researched and catalogued the subjects of his photographs and frequently shared his labor of love in presentations and publications.
John's approach to photography mirrored his approach to every pursuit he embraced throughout his life—from accomplished musician to master craftsman to outdoor enthusiast—with focus, precision, dedication, and excellence.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 16, 5:00pm at Edwards Funeral Home in Ft. Smith. A Celebration of Life service will be at First United Methodist Church in the Roebuck Chapel, Friday, May 17, at 11:00am. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to: Big Bend Conservancy of Big Bend National Park, Texas at bigbendfriends.org.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 15, 2019