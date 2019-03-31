|
John Patrick Aulerich
Abilene - John Patrick Aulerich, 67, went to be with the Lord on March 19, 2019 in Abilene, Texas. A memorial service is pending and will be announced at a later date.
John was born in San Diego, CA on May 25, 1951 to Jack and Maxine Aulerich. He attended high school in Jacksonvilel, FL and enlisted in the U.S Air Force after graduation in November 1969. He served in the Air Force until his retirement in 1993. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years Pamela Aulerich; Children Carri Ward and husband Charlie, Jason Aulerich and wife Michelle both of Abilene, John (Aulerich) White of Hemet CA, and Kimberly Kanavage of Augusta, GA. Also surviving are grandchildren: Jonathan, Tyler and Shaelyn Ward; Bailey Aulerich; Cody, Christian and Caleb White; Kaylee Sullivan; and great-grandchild Chase Ward.
He was proceeded in death by father Jack, mother Maxine, sister Pennie, and brother Mike.
John served his country as a C-141 and C-130 aircraft loadmaster and First Sergeant. He served tours in Vietnam, Gulf Wars and assisted in air supply missions during the fall of the Berlin Wall and Soviet Union. In his free time, John loved coaching youth sports, golf, playing practical jokes, teaching, and the Florida Gators. Over the years, he volunteered on many youth sports boards and was a charter member of Abilene VFW Post #6873.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Hendrick Hospice Care.
Arrangements were by The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 31, 2019