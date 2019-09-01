|
|
John (Johnny) Pershing Treadaway
Baird - John (Johnny) Pershing Treadaway, 77, passed away on August 28, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene on September 6, 2019 at 11:00 under the direction of Girdner Funeral Home, Abilene, Texas.
Johnny was born to Charles Stanley Treadaway and Ruth Lenora Busby in San Angelo on June 26, 1942. He was raised in Miles, Texas and graduated from Miles High School before joining the United States Navy on August 27, 1961. He served as a Engine Mechanic 2nd Class on Landing Craft Utility boats and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. He served several tours in Vietnam until being Honorably discharged from the Navy in August 1965. Upon leaving the Navy, Johnny pursued his passion as a mechanic while working at Bulldog Trucking in Dallas where he met his future wife, Ms. Rita Faye Arellano, They married on January 29, 1968 and were married for 53 years. Johnny and Rita had two children, a daughter Stephanie Leigh and a son, John Pershing Treadaway, III. Johnny and Rita decided to move closer to Johnny's family and spent the rest of his life in Baird, Texas. He later served in the Texas Army National Guard in early 80s as a heavy equipment mechanic and became the shop foreman at Pride Refinery, in Abilene where he worked over 20 years. He spent the last 7 years of his career as the head of the motor pool at the Abilene State School and retired in 2008.
Johnny was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association and an active member of the American Legion Post 82 in Baird. As a young man he enjoyed arrowhead hunting on Mt. Margaret, Coke County. He later enjoyed hunting wild game with his family, coin collecting, restoring antique vehicles and teaching his grandsons to shoot his collection of pistols and rifles.
Johnny is preceded in death by his son, John and mother and father. He is survived by his wife, Rita, daughter, Stephanie Treadaway, grandson's, Evan John and Ethan Max, his brother Phillip and Diana Treadaway, sister Brenda and Chuck White, bother Steven and Rhonda Treadaway and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hendrick Hospice Care, 1651 Pine St., Abilene, TX, 79601.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 1, 2019