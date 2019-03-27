John Rivera



Abilene - John Thomas Rivera, 68, of Abilene, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at his home. A memorial service will be on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 826 Cottonwood Street. Arrangements under the direction of Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street.



Johnny was born on June 7, 1950 in Sweetwater, Texas to Paul and Ynosencia Rivera. He was a strong man, both in strength and in character. Johnny had four brothers and 6 sisters. He served as an alter boy for his church in Sweetwater and was an accomplished boxer. Johnny fought in the Golden Gloves in Texas, making it all the way to Houston on his boxing skills. He also trained his son and grandson to box. Work was never something Johnny was afraid of; he worked hard all his life to provide for his family. He spent 28 years working for West Texas Utilities as a mechanical engineer and upon his retirement in 2003, he bought some acreage outside of town and called it the JT Rock Ranch. The ranch would become known as a place where the family could be together and that was one of his top priorities. Countless hours of work and play make his ranch a special place to this day.



Johnny would meet the love of his life in high school, Olivia Gamez Rivera, and they would spend the next 49 years together, raising 4 wonderful children and enjoying life on the ranch. Johnny loved his family deeply and passed on many life lessons to his children that will echo for generations; lessons about love, family, loyalty and hard work.



Johnny was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Olivia; his children, Tony and wife Becky, Vivian, Veronica and Fred and wife Christy; 12 adoring grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.



A special Thank You goes out to Jason Murillo and the employees of Hendrick Hospice and all the family members that came by day after day.



Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 27, 2019