John S. Mendoza, 76, passed away July 13, 2020. Mr. Mendoza was born January 06, 1944, in Colorado City, Texas to Luciano and Josefa Mendoza. He raised his family in Abilene, Texas and spent the majority of his retirement with his wife taking care of his great grandkids in Fort Worth, Texas.



Survivors include wife Delia C. Mendoza of Abilene; son John Eric Mendoza of Dallas; daughters Tessie Jasso and Rachel Mendoza both of Fort Worth; brothers Frank Mendoza and wife Margie, Alfonso Mendoza and wife Virginia, and Jimmy Mendoza and wife Sylvia; sisters Rosa Olvera and husband Guy, Nina Mendoza and Josefina Rios and husband Rafael; four grandchildren Michael Jasso and wife Bianca, Jacob Jasso, John Jasso and Marisol Serrato; two great grandchildren Jacob Luciano Jasso and Beau Reyes Jasso.



Mr. Mendoza was preceded in death by his parents, brother Julian Mendoza; sisters Francis Torres and Lucy Reyes and great granddaughter Belle Jasso.



The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. Sunday July 19, 2020. A private, family only Rosary will start at 7:30 p.m. at the Abilene Funeral Home, 3349 N. 12th Street.



A private Funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 826 Jeanette Street with Father Albert Ezeanya officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park, directed by Abilene Funeral Home.



For the safety of the family, attendees and staff, please read the guidelines below



All guest coming to pay their respects to John S. Mendoza and family will be greeted by a medical professional who will take their temperature and verify they have a mask and gloves on before entering the building. (Some masks and gloves will be available at the door.)



Guests will be asked for form a line to get into the viewing room maintaining a distance of 6 feet between each person or groups attending together.



One guest/family at a time will be allowed to enter the sanctuary and pay their respects to Mr. Mendoza. Once a guest/family pay their respects, they will exit through the side doors of the Viewing room and the next guest will be allowed in.



Immediate family members and brothers and sisters of Mr. Mendoza will be allowed to sit and stay in the Viewing room.









