|
|
John Stearns
Abilene - John Stearns, 92, of Abilene passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
John was born on December 28, 1926 in Joplin, Missouri to James Glen and Mildred Brooks Stearns. He graduated from Joplin High and was drafted in the Army serving in Korea during WW ll. After his time in the Army, he went to Joplin Junior College, where he met Dee Stearns. John continued his education at The University of Oklahoma where they married. While attending OU, their first son, John Jr., was born. He graduated with a BS degree in Petroleum Engineer in 1951.
After graduation, he went to work for Stanolind Oil in Wink, Tx. and was later transferred to Sweetwater. While there, a son, Gerry, and a daughter, Christy, were born. They then moved to Abilene where they settled down and made that their forever home. He worked for Bill Varner, partnered with Art Jenke in Texas Hydrocarbon, and later worked at Saxon Oil. Finally, he became an independent consulting engineer forming Stearns Operating Company and later started Quail Well Service with his son, John Stearns Jr.
He loved being outdoors where he spent time gardening, fishing, hunting, and raising bird dogs. He established a hunting resort in Santa Anna where he raised birds and loved to farm.
John was preceded in death by a son, Gerry Stearns, his parents, 2 sisters, and a brother.
Survivors include his wife of 70 wonderful years, Dee, of Abilene; son, John Stearns Jr and wife Lynda of Abilene; daughter, Christy Bates and husband Alan of Abilene; and daughter in law, Eldena Stearns of Santa Anna; 9 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.
At John's request, his remains will be scattered on the mountain of his farm in Santa Anna, Texas at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rescue the Animals SPCA, 4620 North First, Abilene TX 79603 or a .
Arrangements with Girdner Funeral Home, Abilene Texas
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 24, 2019