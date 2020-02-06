|
John Teague
Abilene - John Albert Teague "Papa" of Abilene went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 4, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born in Royston, TX on July 30, 1935 to Ray and Clara (Mclendon) Teague.
He graduated from Abilene High School in 1953 and from McMurry University with a BBA in Accounting in 1958. John went to work for G&L Tool Company in 1956 and continued his work there until retiring as CEO in 2007.
John was married to Marian Eileen Dudley on November 20, 1960. He was a devoted husband and father for 59 years. John loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and, as an avid golfer, liked taking them to play golf (even when some of them just drove the golf cart). He also enjoyed fishing and a little hunting from time to time.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Clara Teague, his sisters, Mary Cauble, Robbie Taylor, Winnie Beth Black, Clara Mae Thorn, and his brother Sidney Teague who was a casualty of World War II.
John is survived by his loving wife, Marian Teague, son, Chris Teague and wife Shelly, daughter Noelle Lindberg and husband Darrell. He also leaves behind five grandchildren: Austin Teague, Zachary Lindberg, Treg Teague, Sidney Teague, and Madison Thomson and her husband Justin.
Visitation will be Friday, February 7, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Saturday February 8 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to: , 225 N Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020