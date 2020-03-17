|
John Trammell
Abilene - John Trammell, 54, passed away suddenly on March 15, 2020, in Abilene.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Wednesday, March 18 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road in Abilene.
John Stewart Trammell was born on July 1, 1965, in Abilene, TX to Richard & Jeanne Trammell. He went to school in Abilene before moving to Okinawa, Japan with his parents. After moving back to Abilene with his family, John attended Abilene High School where he met his future wife Debbie. They dated and attended many 80's rock concerts together before marrying in 1985 in Abilene. John & Debbie had four children and raised a magnificent family together. He worked many jobs in his life and found success as an entrepreneur in the commercial truck industry. He was always a steadfast supporter in his children and grandchildren's hobbies and personal endeavors. Amongst many things, John was an exemplary son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Marvin Trammell & Jeanne Stewart Trammell.
John is survived by his high school sweetheart Debbie Trammell; their four children and their spouses: Lauren & Boyd Heighten, Brandon & McKenzy Trammell, Matt & Sarah Trammell, and Courtney & Greg Beasley; brothers Richard & Larry Trammell; nieces and nephews Rick, Wendy, Michael, & Kelly; along with his 3 grandchildren Harrison, Gage, & Alice.
Pallbearers will be Boyd, Harrison, & Gage Heighten, Greg Beasley, Darrin Clinton, & Trey Downey.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020