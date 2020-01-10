|
Johnie Devaney
Anson - Johnie Devaney, 95, died Thursday, January 9, 2020 at a Merkel nursing home. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Burial will be in Compere Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.
Born January 17, 1924 in Hawley, Johnie was a son of the late Loyd Ernest and Erma (Gaines) Devaney. He attended school in Anson and was a U. S. Air Force veteran of World War II. Johnie married June Palmer November 14, 1948 in Anson. He worked as a manager at the Hodges Co-op Gin and was also a rancher. Johnie was a faithful member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Johnie was preceded in death by his wife, one brother (Adrian Devaney) and two sisters (Jewell Connell and Helen Thomas).
Survivors include one son, Steve Devaney (and wife, Tammy) of Anson; two granddaughters, Stephanie Devaney and Lauren Bounds (and husband, Trenton); one grandson, Jason Devaney (and wife, Jayme); three great-grandsons, Canon Herrera, Hadon Devaney and Kasen Devaney; and two great-granddaughters, Emily Bounds and Katy Bounds.
Family visitation will be 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Adams-Graham Funeral Home in Anson.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be given to Hendrick Hospice Care, 1682 Hickory St, Abilene, TX 79601 or to Compere Cemetery Association c/o First National Bank of Anson, P. O. Box 672, Anson, TX 79501.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020