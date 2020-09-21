1/1
Johnnie Dickson
1930 - 2020
Johnnie Dickson

Johnnie Louise Bullock Dickson, 90, of Abilene Texas went to be with our Lord and Savior September 19, 2020 at 5:00pm at Hendrick Hospital. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25 from 6pm to 7pm at North's Funeral Home, 242 Orange Street, Abilene. Graveside services will be held at Elmwood Memorial Park on Saturday, September 26 at 11am, with Reverend Mike Woodard officiating.

Johnnie was born on May 12, 1930 in Abilene to John H. and Nora Christian Bullock. She graduated from Abilene High School and later Hardin Simmons University. Later on she earned her Masters degree in social work. Johnnie felt this was the calling that the Lord lead her to. She worked in several different areas of social work with the state of Texas, until she retired from the Texas Department of Human Services. She loved her work. Johnnie was a long time member of Southwest Park Baptist Church. Family and friends were Johnnies life. She loved and cared for everyone and everyone loved her and her sweet spirit. Johnnie loved her sweet cat Miss Kitty.

She was proceded in death by her parents, John H and Nora Bullock, and brother, Conrad Bullock and his wife Ruby.

Left to cherish her memories are her nieces, Dorothy and (Leven) McGaughey of Bragoria, TX, Judy and (Richard) Boone of Abilene, TX and many great nephews and nieces.

Memorials may be made to Southwest Park Baptist Church

Online condolence may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
North's Funeral Home
SEP
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Elmwood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
