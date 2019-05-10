|
Johnnie Oleta Hoover
- - Johnnie Oleta Hoover, passed away, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Johnnie was born June 22, 1916 to John Thomas Brightwell and Minnie (Blair) Brightwell. She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ. Johnnie married A.V. Hoover (Buddy) on October 2, 1982. They were married until he passed away on October 6, 1992.
She is survived by three nephews: Jackie Don Simpson of Gorman; Gene Westmorland of Abilene; and Jimmy Brightwell of Sweeney. Two step daughters: Judy Morgan and husband Tom of Temple; and Patsy Byars and husband Tom of Idalou. Six nieces: Nell Howell of Abilene; Minnie Beth Compton; Myrna Sue Smith; Zella Mae Wright; Joy Quirk; and Audrey Nell Waite. One step daughter-in-law, Jean Hoover. Also, her special friend Renee Barbee.
She was preceded in death by her husband A.V. Hoover (Buddy).
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday May 10, 2019 at Gorman Cemetery.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 10, 2019