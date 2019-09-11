|
|
Johnny Barrera
Abilene - Johnny Barrera age 57 of Abilene went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on September 11, 2019 at Girdner Funeral Home on 141 Elm Street. Services are at 10:00 am on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Ridgemont Baptist Church of Abilene with Pastor Jeff Addison. Burial will follow at Midway Cemetery in Hodges, Texas.
Johnny was born September 20, 1961 in Waukegan, Illinois. He grew up in Old Glory, Texas. He attended Abilene High School and studied at Cisco Junior College. Johnny was also a member of Ridgemont Baptist Church. He was a loving father and grandfather, "PapaBear". He enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren, and spending time with the family. Johnny worked at Rentech Boiler Services as a welder for over 25 years.
Survivors include his daughters KimberLee Keith (Levi) from Athens. Brittney Young (Paul) from Abilene. Five grandchildren Hailey, Hagen, Ensley, Taylor, Lauren. Survived by Cindy Barrera from Abilene. Sisters Janie, Virginia, Rosa, Rachel, Jackie, Vanessa. Brothers Manuel, Joe, Tony.
Presided by his parents Manuel Barrera and Maria (Parents) Barrera. Two sisters Yolanda, Jessica, and one brother Fred.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 11, 2019