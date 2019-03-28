|
Johnny Bryant
Hawley - JOHNNY W. BRYANT passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Abilene Regional Hospital, surrounded by his family. He leaves us at the age of 83.
Johnny was born Sept, 8, 1935 to Gentry and Eldie Bryant in Wink, TX. Johnny lived a full and happy life in his 83 years. He attended school in Big Spring TX. and would later work as an oilfield electrician and pole line construction. He married Norma Britton in 1954 and they had three children, Russell Bryant, Andrea Gray and Renee Corley. Norma preceded Johnny in death along with his parents, a sister Alene Bradley, and three brothers, Neal, G.L., and Ralph Bryant.
In 1978, he married Judy Race Bryant and he opened his heart to sons Tony and Lyndell Sam, Bryan Race, and daughter Teresa England. In their 40 years of marriage their family would grow to include 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Johnny is survived by his wife of 40 years, Judy Bryant; their children, Russell Bryant (and wife, Lee Ann) of Wichita Falls, Andrea Gray (and husband, Greg) of Tyler, Renee Corley of Abilene, Tony Sam (and wife, Janet) of Midland, Lyndell Sam (and wife, Suzy) of Gardendale, Teresa England of Wichita Falls, Bryan Race of Abilene, 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; a sister, Doris Camp of Weatherford; and two sisters-in-law, Virginia Bryant of Big Spring and Ina Mae Bryant of Petrolia.
Family visitation will be Friday, March 29, 2019, from 7:00pm to 8:30pm, at The Hawley Church of Christ, 410 4th Street, Hawley TX.
Graveside services will be10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Central (Pulltight) Cemetery in Hawley, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home. Pallbearers include six grandsons.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 28, 2019