Johnny Ford Henslee, 79, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Hendrick Medical Center. He was born November 27, 1939 in Merkel, Texas. He was the son of Walter and Della Henslee. He married Gloria Veitengruber February 19, 1967 in Lucas, Kansas.
John enjoyed shooting trap, riding Cushman Scooters, and farming and ranching.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Walter and Della Henslee.
John is survived by his beloved wife Gloria Henslee of Merkel; daughter Candice Scott and Husband Spencer of Merkel; daughter Dawn Brenem and husband Scotty of Merkel; grandchildren Hunter Scott; Katelin Millikin; Jacob Brenem; Tate Brenem; and great grandchildren Kadence; and soon to be great grandchild Kimber.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Friday, October 18, 2019 in the Chapel of Starbuck Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at First Methodist Church of Merkel with Rhonda Greenwood and Lou David Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019