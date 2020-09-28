Johnny Long Garrison
Abilene - Johnny Long Garrison, 59, of Abilene finished life's journey on September 27, 2020.
Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Tye Cemetery in Tye Texas at (Air Base & Morgan Street) with Bro. Mike McKinney officiating. Services are under the direction of Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home.
Johnny was born on October 31, 1960 to Sammy Long and Sheila (Schoonover) King. He was blessed as a young child to be raised by his mother and Sammy Long. He grew up with his other five siblings and together they enjoyed the unique and special relationship between siblings. He grew up in Odessa attending Crocket Jr. High and Odessa High School. He played football with the championship team the Jets. He also played baseball for the Odessa American All-Star team. At a young age Johnny went into Oil & Gas. He worked as a laborer in the oil fields around Texas and even Saudi Arabia. He married Connie Garrison and together they had 4 sons. While Johnny would never be one to claim being perfect he was an honorable man. He stood firm on being a proud patriot, and loving his family. As his grandchildren came along he really loved being "papa", and was raising 2 of his granddaughters. He was a man of faith and often attended local Baptist Congregations. He possessed an outgoing, and adventurous spirit. When he made his mind up it was usually set and not easy to be changed. He will never be forgotten.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Horrell, his brothers, Michael "Rojo" Long, and Robert Long; and his wife Connie Garrison.
Johnny is survived by his mother, Sheila King; father, Sammy Long; sisters, Denise Bullock and Deanna Lewis; and his brother, Ricky Long; sons, Johnny, Jamey, Jake, and James Garrison; his daughter, Shelly Land; numerous grandchildren, and a great-grandchild; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends.
