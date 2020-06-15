Jolene Bragg Day
Abilene - Jolene Bragg Day, 87, met her heavenly Father on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Southside Baptist Church 1425 S 7th St, Abilene, TX 79602. Burial will follow in Elliott-Hamil Garden of Memories under the direction of Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Tuesday (Today) from 6:00 until 8:00 PM for visitation at Elliott-Hamil 5701 277 S. in Abilene.
She was born June 1, 1933 to Cody and Violet Bragg in their home in West Point, Texas. Jolene attended school in Tahoka, Texas, graduating in 1950 as salutatorian of her class, and then she attended Texas Tech University. She married Billy B. Jones in Lubbock, TX and raised 4 children. She was a stay-at-home mother, who was very involved in her kids' church and school activities. Another "fond" memory was of mama making us kids lick S&H Green Stamps, pasting them in the S&H Green Stamp book, then cashing them in at the S&H Green Stamp Store.
Jolene was one of the original employees of USDA Cotton Classing Office in Abilene in the mid-1970s and worked there for many years.
Her hobbies included reading, cooking, ceramics, yardwork, painting, playing the piano, playing cards and dominoes. In her younger days she enjoyed going to the lake with family, water skiing, and trips to Ruidoso, NM.
Prior to moving to Abilene in 1998 she lived in the Lubbock area with her new husband Wayne Day.
Jolene was involved in church her entire life and relied on her faith for spiritual guidance and strength. The longer she lived, the stronger her faith became. She was the rock of the family that kept us together, an anchor in crisis and had a calm and caring demeanor. She made the best Thanksgiving dressing, Christmas fudge and chocolate covered cherries. She loved to try new recipes, especially sweets and desserts. She was a hard worker and instilled the same work ethic in her kids.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister and brother-in-law Nita and Joe Ramsey, brother Charles Bragg, sister-in-law Carol Bragg and husbands Billy B. Jones and Wayne Day.
She is survived by brothers Jimmy Bragg (Joy) of Amarillo and Jerry Bragg of Houston. She is also survived by sons Bruce Jones (Janyce) of Corpus Christi, Keith Jones (Marilyn) of Midland, daughters Donna Littlefield (Gary) of Abilene, Nancy Jones of Abilene, step-daughters Tina Berry (Tim) of Odessa, Parma Day-Witt (Mike) of McKinney, step-son Danny Day of Jal, NM, 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and other family, friends and loved ones. She is also survived by her life-long friend Claudia Walker of Lubbock.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hendrick Hospice Care or South Side Baptist Church.
The family would like to thank Hendrick Hospice for the amazing care they gave our mother. We would also like to thank South Side Baptist Church for the cards, phone calls and visits they made to mama during her time of illness.
To leave condolences to the family please visit, www.elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.