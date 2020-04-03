|
Jon Ann (Grisham) Patton
Clyde - Jon Ann Grisham Patton, 94, mother of eight, grandmother of fifteen and great grandmother of twenty four went home Thursday, April 2, 2020. A private graveside will be held at the Eula Cemetery under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home of Clyde.
Jon Ann born January 26, 1926 in Hillsboro, Texas to Ruth Brians Grisham and John Grisham. She grew up in Hillsboro and moved with her parents to Abilene in 1930. She attended Abilene High school and was a member of National Thespian¸Cyclodrama, High School Battery, the pep squad and 13 Masks. It was during high school that she met the man who won her heart and hand, Jerry Max Patton, son of Mr. and Mrs. P.H. Patton. Jon Ann and Jerry Max were married on October 22, 1944 at the home of her parents. Jon Ann worked for Bell Telephone and attended Hardin Simmons University.
Jon Ann and Jerry Max were married for 53 years. Jerry Max passed away April 3, 1996. Jon Ann was his constant companion at home, at Patton Equipment Company in Abilene and during his hospitalization for heart problems and diabetes.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Clyde, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was also a member of Southwest Drive Methodist Church in Abilene.
Jon Ann was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruth Grisham, her husband, Jerry Max, one daughter, Patricia Ann (Sis) Hunt, and two of her great grandchildren, Micah Lindstrom and Christopher Noice.
She is survived by seven children, Mike and Shaula Patton, Buddy Patton, Peggy and Doug Noice, James (Jamie)Patton, Pam and Craig Loper, and Paula Patton all of Clyde. Chuck and Amy Patton of Abilene and son-in-law Jay Hunt of Anson.
Her grandchildren, Ruth Anne Hubble and Glenn Chrisner, JJ and Allison Lindstrom, Travis and Danielle, Seth, Aaron and Christi, and Reagan and Christy Patton, Jared and Erin, Caleb and Traci Loper, and Jenna and Zach Birdwell, Michael and Rebekah Hunt, Meg and Brian Patton and Jo Beth and Christopher Bury; 24 great-grandchildren remember "The Mamaw" and were her special joy. Issac, Noah, Isabelle, Jake, Ty, Reese, River, Fox, Eli, Aubrey, John, Sarah, Everest, Hudson, Hogan, Camden, Cannon, Nolan, Maddie, Zoe, Logan, Phoebe, Ethan, and Hannah brought a smile to her face and their drawings became her personal treasures. She has left them family stories to be retold for generations to come. Many other family members, special friends, enjoyed her wit and wisdom. She will be missed by those who loved her.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020