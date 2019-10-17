|
|
Jon Ellis Jones
Abilene - Jon Ellis Jones was born in Amarillo, TX, to Robert C. and Lois Jones on February 16, 1932 and had an older sister, Bobbie McMurtry. He graduated from Paschal High School in Fort Worth and received a degree in Bible at Abilene Christian College. While at ACC he met the love of his life, Joan (Brooks) Jones, and they were married on August 22, 1955 in Amarillo.
He dedicated his life to spreading the gospel, preaching at various congregations, including the University Church of Christ in Austin, Central Church in Miami and the North Richland Hills Church of Christ. Later in life he felt called to transition from preaching to becoming the Director of Bread for a Hungry World (now known as Christian Relief Fund) where the Burmese refugees in Thailand and the children in Honduras captured his heart, and became a significant part of his life's legacy of service.
Jon was preceded in death by his parents, sister, and wife. He is survived by his Children---Jan Patterson and her husband Jeff of Abilene, Jeff Jones and his wife JoAnn of Colorado Springs, CO, Julie Brown and her husband Scott of Abilene; Grandchildren and great-grandchildren-- Joy and Ben Langford, and their children Elijah, Emeline, and Eloise, Jessica and Sam Selby, and their children Gabriel, Brooklynn, and Theo, Jonathan and Alyson Brown and their children Emilia and Madeline, Michelle and Chad Robinson and their daughter June, Jaimie and Will Morgan and their son Everette, Joshua Patterson, Ryan Brown, and Julia Patterson.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 19 at 1:00pm at the Highland Church of Christ, preceded by a visitation time on Friday, October 18 from 5:00-7:00pm at the Piersall Funeral Home.
Memorials may be given to the Christian Relief Fund online at: christianrelieffund.org/give or at: Christian Relief Fund PO Box 19670 Amarillo, TX 79114. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019