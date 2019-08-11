|
Dr. Jose de Jesus Guerra
Austin - Dr. Jose de JesusGuerraAustinTXLong-time Abilene resident, Dr. Jose de Jesus Guerra, passed away at the age of 92 on August 9, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Dr. Guerra was born in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on April 11, 1927 to Juan Nepomuceno Guerra and Maria Arminda de la Luz Marroquin, and was the third of ten children.
Dr. Guerra attended medical school at the University of Nuevo Leon in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon from 1945-1951. He completed his residency at Fort Hamilton Hospital in Hamilton, Ohio in 1952 and his internship at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Covington, Kentucky in 1953. Although his formal education ended in 1953, he was a lifelong learner. He married Dr. Maria del Socorro Guajardo in July, 1953 and had 8 children, all of whom graduated from Cooper High School.
Dr. Guerra began his medical career as a physician in Abilene, Texas at the Abilene State Hospital. He started his own practice in Family Medicine in Abilene 7 years later, where he worked for 40 years before retiring to Austin, Texas in 2000. He and his wife became United States citizens in 1975.
Dr. Guerra is survived by his wife, Dr. Maria Guerra, eight children, eleven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and 2 step-grandchildren. Dr. Guerra is also survived by five sisters, all of whom live in the Monterrey, Nuevo Leon area. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers and two sisters.
Visitation will be at 5: 00 pm August 11, 2019 followed by a rosary/vigil at 6:00 pm at Cook-Walden Capital Parks. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM on August 12, 2019 at Cook-Walden Capital Parks, 14501 N. IH 35 Pflugerville, TX 78660. Rite of Committal will follow immediately afterward.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to the by visiting: https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate, or by mail to: , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 11, 2019