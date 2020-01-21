|
|
Jose Luis Sepeda Sr.
Abilene - Jose Luis Sepeda Sr., 67, of Abilene, Texas passed away on January 18, 2020 at Willow Springs Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services for Jose Luis Sepeda Sr. will be on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Avondale Baptist Church in Sweetwater, Texas. Pastor Richard Acuna will be officiating the services and burial will follow in the Garden of Memories directed by McCoy Funeral Home. There will be a family visitation on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. 7:00 P.M. at McCoy Funeral Home. Jose was born on July 28, 1952 in Sweetwater, Texas. He attended school in Rotan, Texas and graduated from Western Texas College. Jose had a passion for running cross country, loved the Dallas Cowboys, and enjoyed fishing. Jose served, he loved, and his spirit and smile were contagious. Joe retired after 27 years of service as a mechanic at National Gypsum Company in Rotan. He was a Baptist and lived in Sweetwater since 1991. Jose is survived by his wife, Olga DeLeon Sepeda, of Abilene, Texas. Two daughters: Patricia Acosta and her husband, Roger, of Abilene, Texas. Brenda Sepeda of Abilene, Texas. Jason Sepeda of Sweetwater, Texas. Grandchildren: Kevin Sepeda, Dylan Nelson, Ainsleigh Nelson, Jasen Nelson, Abby Acosta, and Andrew Acosta. Jose had several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Michael John Castillo, Khris Torrez, Russell Hobbs, Josh Sepeda, Joey Sepeda, Paul Carrillo Jr., Johnny Sepeda, and Xavier "Speedy" Flores. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Eli Sepeda and Joe Angel Sepeda. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020