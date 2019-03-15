Jose Rodolfo Lopez



Abilene - Jose Rudolfo Lopez, 62 of Abilene, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Hendrick Hospice, surrounded by his loved ones. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street. A time of visitation will be on Friday, March 15 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



Rudy was born on April 28, 1956 in Crystal City, Texas to Luiz and Manuela Lopez. He was known for his humor, always making people laugh and he never met a stranger. Rudy was a great person to be around. He worked on and repaired pool tables and he was always up for a game. Rudy will be greatly missed by his family and friends and his memory will live on in their hearts forever.



Rudy was preceded in death by his parents, Luiz and Manuela Lopez, brother Juan Lopez, sister Beatriz Lopez and a great niece, Yesinya M. Caballero. He is survived by sons Nickolas Paul Lopez of Las Vegas, Nevada, Daniel Scott Lopez of Leander, Texas and David "Paco" Lopez of Augusta, Kansas; daughter Victoria Lopez Usie and husband Michael of Sparta, Tennessee; brothers Joe Luiz Lopez and wife Mary, and Manuel Lopez of Abilene; sisters Rosa Fuentes and husband Nico of Abilene and Mary Gil of Dimmitt, Texas and sister-in-law Dominga Lopez of Abilene; granddaughter Carmen Usie of Sparta, Tennessee and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



On behalf of the family, we would like to thank the staff at Hendrick ICU and Hendrick Hospice. An account for Rudy has been set up at Abilene Teachers FCU, #62485-1 under the name Nicky Rocha, if anyone would like to donate.



