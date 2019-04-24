Services
Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors
733 Butternut
Abilene, TX 79602
325-677-3783
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors
733 Butternut
Abilene, TX 79602
Jose "Cucu" Torres


Jose "Cucu" Torres Obituary
Jose "Cucu" Torres

Abilene - Jose "Cucu" Torres, 61, of Abilene, passed away at Hendrick Hospice Care on Monday, April 22, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street.

Jose was born on June 27, 1957 in Cielo De Reunion, Guanajuato, Mexico to Juan and Antonia Torres. Jose was a roofer by trade and was a good one. He loved his job and he loved his family, especially his kids and young granddaughter. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and hunting with family and friends and was the type of person who would go out of his way to help a stranger. Cucu always greeted everyone with a smile & a laugh. He was most often found drinking a cup of coffee or a beer with his friends, and he loved his friends.

Jose was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and a grandson. He is survived by his wife, Consuelo; his son Juan Jose Antonio Torres, his daughters, Isabel Joann Torres, Ruth Montgomery and Eloisa Pequeno and his granddaughter, Emma Rose Torres.

Condolences may be offered online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 24, 2019
