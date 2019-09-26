Services
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
5701 Highway 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 698-2200
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
5701 Highway 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
5701 Highway 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
5701 Highway 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Zarate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Zarate


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jose Zarate Obituary
Jose Zarate

Abilene - Jose (Joe) M. Zarate, 50, went to be with our Lord Friday, September 20, 2019.

Service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Elliott Hamil Funeral Home 1507 Hwy. 277 S. Abilene, TX 79606. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4-8:00 PM with a prayer service at 6:00 PM also in the chapel of Elliott Hamil Funeral Home

Joe was born on August 17, 1969 in Hoopeston, Illinois. He graduated from Abilene High in 1987.

Joe is survived by his wife Nora who shared many years together; his children: April (Jerry), Manny (Liz), Anthony (Connie), Dominic (Precilla), Nathan (Daniela), Thomas, Diamond (Kevin), and Bobby (Crystal) all of Abilene; Tessie (Ricky), Angel and Avril of San Angelo, 23 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild; His Parents Bernie & Esther Martinez of Abilene and Father Heliodoro Zarate of Le Agura; Brothers: Frank Zarate, Eric (Linda), JR, Felipe (Sonja) and Adam of Abilene, Scott (Riena), PJ of Harlingen; Sisters: Becky and Myra of Abilene and Christina, Vianey (Jorge) and Sylvia (Jeff) of South Texas; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; and a host of friends. He is preceded in death by his sister Naomi.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now