Jose Zarate
Abilene - Jose (Joe) M. Zarate, 50, went to be with our Lord Friday, September 20, 2019.
Service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Elliott Hamil Funeral Home 1507 Hwy. 277 S. Abilene, TX 79606. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4-8:00 PM with a prayer service at 6:00 PM also in the chapel of Elliott Hamil Funeral Home
Joe was born on August 17, 1969 in Hoopeston, Illinois. He graduated from Abilene High in 1987.
Joe is survived by his wife Nora who shared many years together; his children: April (Jerry), Manny (Liz), Anthony (Connie), Dominic (Precilla), Nathan (Daniela), Thomas, Diamond (Kevin), and Bobby (Crystal) all of Abilene; Tessie (Ricky), Angel and Avril of San Angelo, 23 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild; His Parents Bernie & Esther Martinez of Abilene and Father Heliodoro Zarate of Le Agura; Brothers: Frank Zarate, Eric (Linda), JR, Felipe (Sonja) and Adam of Abilene, Scott (Riena), PJ of Harlingen; Sisters: Becky and Myra of Abilene and Christina, Vianey (Jorge) and Sylvia (Jeff) of South Texas; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; and a host of friends. He is preceded in death by his sister Naomi.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 26, 2019