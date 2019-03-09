Services
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-0655
Wake
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
View Map
Interment
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
2:30 PM
Little Mexico Cemetery
Junction, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josefina Hernandez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josefina Valdez "Fina" Hernandez


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Josefina Valdez "Fina" Hernandez Obituary
Josefina "Fina" Valdez Hernandez

Abilene - Josefina "Fina" Valdez Hernandez, 84, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. I am sure her husband will be very happy to see her once again.

She was born March 15, 1934 in Musquiz, Coahuila to Jose Campos Valdez and Natalia Hernandez. She was the second oldest of five children, three brothers and one sister. She was married to the late Salvador Hernandez. She and Salvador raised a family in Junction, Texas. She became a widow in 1973 and never remarried because her first priority was the welfare of her children. She went from a homemaker to the sole provider for seven children with the youngest being only 6 years old. She had a warrior's spirit that never allowed the adversity to keep her down. She was loved by many for her big heart. She held high standards, a tough exterior and an amazing ability to cook all types of food.

She was pre-deceased by her daughter, Rosa Mary Ascano in 1995.

Left to celebrate her life well-lived are her children, Dora Lopez, Juan Francisco Guajardo, Salvador Hernandez Jr., Lydia Hernandez, Sonia Mejia, Juan Jose Hernandez; and her Grandchildren, Lourdes Barragan, Jose Julian Hernandez and Maria Contreras-Hernandez whom she raised. Josefina is also survived by 28 grandchildren and 47 great grandchildren.

A wake (viewing) for friends and family will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 Hwy 277 South, in Abilene, TX. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Monday, March 11, 2019 in the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will begin at 2:30 PM in the Little Mexico Cemetery in Junction. Tx on Monday, March 11, 2019.

Flowers and cards can be sent to 5750 Hwy 277 South, Abilene Texas, 79606
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Download Now