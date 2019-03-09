Josefina "Fina" Valdez Hernandez



Abilene - Josefina "Fina" Valdez Hernandez, 84, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. I am sure her husband will be very happy to see her once again.



She was born March 15, 1934 in Musquiz, Coahuila to Jose Campos Valdez and Natalia Hernandez. She was the second oldest of five children, three brothers and one sister. She was married to the late Salvador Hernandez. She and Salvador raised a family in Junction, Texas. She became a widow in 1973 and never remarried because her first priority was the welfare of her children. She went from a homemaker to the sole provider for seven children with the youngest being only 6 years old. She had a warrior's spirit that never allowed the adversity to keep her down. She was loved by many for her big heart. She held high standards, a tough exterior and an amazing ability to cook all types of food.



She was pre-deceased by her daughter, Rosa Mary Ascano in 1995.



Left to celebrate her life well-lived are her children, Dora Lopez, Juan Francisco Guajardo, Salvador Hernandez Jr., Lydia Hernandez, Sonia Mejia, Juan Jose Hernandez; and her Grandchildren, Lourdes Barragan, Jose Julian Hernandez and Maria Contreras-Hernandez whom she raised. Josefina is also survived by 28 grandchildren and 47 great grandchildren.



A wake (viewing) for friends and family will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 Hwy 277 South, in Abilene, TX. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Monday, March 11, 2019 in the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will begin at 2:30 PM in the Little Mexico Cemetery in Junction. Tx on Monday, March 11, 2019.



Flowers and cards can be sent to 5750 Hwy 277 South, Abilene Texas, 79606