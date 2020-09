Joseph G. JohnsonAbilene - Joseph G. Johnson, 85, of Abilene, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in Abilene.Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at The Texas State Veterans Cemetery with Ray Smith, officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.Joseph is survived by his wife, Anna of Abilene.Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com