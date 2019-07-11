Services
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
1202 S. Pioneer
Abilene, TX
Joseph Knupple Jr.


1928 - 2019
Joseph Knupple, Jr.

Abilene - Joseph Bryant Knupple Jr. gained his wings on July 8th, 2019 and entered into the arms of Jesus after a long, well-lived life. We rejoice knowing he is finally rejoined with his sweetheart of 50 years, Mary Kathleen.

The family will welcome friends at his visitation at North Funeral Home on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. at Grace Lutheran Church, 1202 S. Pioneer, Abilene with a full military honor burial to follow at Elmwood Memorial Park.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 11, 2019
