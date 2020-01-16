|
Joseph Louis Scholtz, Jr.
Abilene - Joseph Louis Scholtz, Jr. 81, of Abilene passed away on Jan. 15, 2020 after living a life full of laughter, kindness, and maintaining a, "Good name."
Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 2:30 PM at Grace Lutheran Church on Pioneer Drive in Abilene with Rev. Leslie Dunlap officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Memorial Park under the direction of Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday at the church beginning at 1:00 PM until time of service.
He was born in San Antonio to the late Joseph L. Scholtz, Sr. and Gerda (Schultze) Scholtz. He was raised in San Antonio where he met the love of his life Mary Ann Emery who he married on Aug. 26, 1961. Together they enjoyed their lives together and raised their family in San Antonio originally before settling in Abilene in 1978. After arriving the family joined Grace Lutheran Church. Joe worked several jobs throughout his life lastly for Abilene Independent School District where, Mr. Joe was beloved by the staff & students. He was a prolific bowler, enjoyed working with his hands, camping, being at the lake, and the simple pleasures of life.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Ann Scholtz; his daughters, Melodee Hilburn (Danny), Cathy Douglas (Trey), and Linda Higginbotham (Scott); grandchildren, Meagan, Jennifer, Trace, Alexa, and Abigail; sisters, Eunice Trainer (Tom), Carolyn Schrader (Steve), Marilyn Netherton (William Zizelman); brother-in-law, Tommy Emery (Nelda) and numerous other relatives and friends.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hendricks Hospice or to Grace Lutheran church in Mr. Scholtz's name. To leave online condolences to the family please visit, www.elliotthamilfunrlahomes.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020