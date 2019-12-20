|
Josephine "Josie" Adames
Sweetwater - Josephine "Josie" Adames, 72, of Abilene, TX, formerly of Sweetwater, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Hendrick Medical Center. Holy Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 P.M. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with Father Nilo Nalugon officiating. Interment will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. A Prayer Vigil and Rosary will be held 6:30 P.M. Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the funeral home. Josie was born August 23, 1947 in Marfa, TX to the late Jose B. and Maria (Caballero) Montemayor. She married Rumaldo "Ray" Adames on July 31, 1970 in Sweetwater. Josie worked for Ludlum Measurements for 18 years. She is survived by her husband Ray Adames of Abilene, TX.; son Jamie Adames and wife Teresa of Abilene, TX.; daughters Melissa Gaona and husband Vince of Colorado City, TX., Mindy Adames and husband Quincy Garrett of Sweetwater, TX.; six grandsons, four granddaughters and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and son Ray Anthony Adames. Pallbearers will be Vince Gaona III, Joel Gaona, Alejandro Gaona, Jonathan Adames, Jamie (Joey) Adames and Fabian Montemayor. Honorary Pallbearers will be Donavin Adames, Ryian Farris and Zayden Gaona. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019