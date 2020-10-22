1/1
Josephine Dianne Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine Dianne Davis

Winters - On October 17, 2020, Josephine Dianne Davis passed from this life. Dianne will always be remembered as a loving Mother, D.D., and Friend. Dianne was born on September 19, 1939 in Winters, Texas to Floyd Sims and Halley Sims. She grew up in Winters, Texas where she graduated from high school in 1958. She is survived by one son, Tommy Sims Davis and wife Monnie Davis of Winters, Texas; one grandson, Don Addison Davis and special friend Sarah Burt; one great-granddaughter, Addison Marie Davis; one brother, John Sims; two nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her brother Tommy Sims.

A 1958 graduate of Winters High School, she was chosen as a Texas All Star by the Texas High School Girls Coaching Association and played in an exhibition game in Huntsville.

Dianne attended the University of North Texas in Denton on a full basketball scholarship, graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education in 1962. She also attended Texas A&M University earning a degree in Early Childhood Education, and received her Master's in 1967.

Dianne taught one year in Decatur, Texas and one year in Newark, Texas. She moved back to Winters in 1964 and began her teaching career and taught first grade for 20 years and then moved to kindergarten for the last 20 years of her career. Dianne touched hundreds of lives through her career of teaching kindergarten and first grade. She was very proud of the fact that she taught three generations of children.

After retirement, she continued to care for her cattle, cats and dogs. Dianne treated everyone and everything like it had feelings, whether people, animals, trees or plants.

Dianne has been crowned Coming Home Queen, served as president for the Friends of the Senior Citizens of Winters, and was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School and served as treasurer.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Al Brakke officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Winters Public Library, Rock Hotel, or any animal rescue organization.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Winters Funeral Home
120 State St
Winters, TX 79567
(325) 754-4529
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Winters Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved