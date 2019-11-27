|
|
Josh Ammons
Abilene - Josh Ammons, 68, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Abilene, Texas.
Josh was born October 22, 1951 in Troy, Alabama to Josh and Inez Ammons. The family lived in Troy until they moved to LaPlace Louisiana in 1962 and he graduated from Leon Godchaux High School in 1970. After graduation he attended Abilene Christian University and received his Bachelors in Mass Communications in 1974. While attending Abilene Christian University he met the love of his life Maurita Milford. The two were married on March 17, 1974 and spent 45 ½ years of blissful marriage. Josh was very active as a volunteer which included being on the board for the Community Action Program, and the Taylor Jones Humane Society. He also volunteered with the Abilene Mental Health Association and The Friends of Abilene State Supported Living Center. Josh was a true gentleman. He and Maurita were very generous donors and donated to several local charities and the Arts in Abilene. Josh was a member of the Church of Christ. He was very loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Josh is survived by his wife, Maurita Ammons.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Abilene Humane Society, and Friends of Abilene State Supported Living Center.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family through the obituary link at www.elmwoodfuneral.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019