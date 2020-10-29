1/1
Joshua Cody Byrd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joshua's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joshua Cody Byrd

Rochester - Joshua Cody Byrd, 38, a longtime resident of St. Jo, TX, passed away on October 18, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Faith Chapel Church, Rochester with Rev. Randy Hollingsworth officiating. Service are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Rochester.

Cody was born May 19, 1982 in Anson, Texas to Gayla (Bockmon) and Tommy Byrd. He enjoyed playing drums and loved listening to rock music. Cody liked to cook, grill, and spend time with his kids. Cody had many friends who he loved, and who loved him in return. The family is grieving his premature passing, and pray that his boys will hold close Cody's good qualities and choose a path to better the world.

He is survived by his 3 sons, Bryson Byrd of St. Jo, TX, Damon Byrd of St. Jo, TX, and Jacoby Byrd and his mom Virginia "Gini" Johnson of Knox City; father, Tommy Byrd of St. Jo, TX; mother, Gayla Clearman of Rowlett; sister, Tiffany Byrd of Rowlett; grandmother, Katherine Byrd of Haskell; uncle, Don Bockmon and aunt Donna of Gillette, WY; cousins, Mike Byrd of Abilene, Julie Bockmon of Corona Del Mar, CA, and Brandi Golden and her family of Bozeman, MT.

Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Family Funeral Homes
200 Lincoln St
Rochester, TX 79544
(940) 743-3211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Family Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved