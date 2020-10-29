Joshua Cody Byrd
Rochester - Joshua Cody Byrd, 38, a longtime resident of St. Jo, TX, passed away on October 18, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Faith Chapel Church, Rochester with Rev. Randy Hollingsworth officiating. Service are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Rochester.
Cody was born May 19, 1982 in Anson, Texas to Gayla (Bockmon) and Tommy Byrd. He enjoyed playing drums and loved listening to rock music. Cody liked to cook, grill, and spend time with his kids. Cody had many friends who he loved, and who loved him in return. The family is grieving his premature passing, and pray that his boys will hold close Cody's good qualities and choose a path to better the world.
He is survived by his 3 sons, Bryson Byrd of St. Jo, TX, Damon Byrd of St. Jo, TX, and Jacoby Byrd and his mom Virginia "Gini" Johnson of Knox City; father, Tommy Byrd of St. Jo, TX; mother, Gayla Clearman of Rowlett; sister, Tiffany Byrd of Rowlett; grandmother, Katherine Byrd of Haskell; uncle, Don Bockmon and aunt Donna of Gillette, WY; cousins, Mike Byrd of Abilene, Julie Bockmon of Corona Del Mar, CA, and Brandi Golden and her family of Bozeman, MT.
