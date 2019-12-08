|
Joy D. Low
Throckmorton - Joy Delores Bibb Low was born June 25, 1929 in Woodson, Texas and died on December 5, 2019 in Midland, Texas. She was 90 years old. She married Chester "Sonny" Leo Low Jr. on August 15, 1945. They had 2 children Sharon Denise Low Bessire, and Chester "Chet" Leo Low III.
She was preceded in death by her husband Sonny, and her son Chet.
She is survived by her daughter Sharon, 4 grandchildren Dana Michelle Bessire Brown, Holly Lynn Bessire, Russell Aaron Low, and Rachel Delena Low, and six great grandchildren, 2 brothers Kenneth Bibb and Jerry Bibb, and 1 sister Martha Bibb Clifford.
Joy grew up and went to school in Woodson, Texas. After she and Sonny were married, they lived in Fort Worth, Tx, Throckmorton, Tx, Olney, Tx, Lubbock, Tx, Roswell, NM, and finally Abilene, Tx. After Sharon and Chet were raised, Joy attended Beauty School and owned and operated a little beauty shop next to their home in Abilene, Tx.
Joy enjoyed traveling with Sonny, and spending time with family. Joy and Sonny were members of the Methodist Church in Hamby, Tx.
Joy was a lifelong member of Weight Watchers and maintained a healthy lifestyle. Joy loved to shop, take walks, bake, and go to the movies. Joy and Sonny were married for 49 years until his death in 1994.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Smith Family Funeral Homes Chapel in Throckmorton, Tx. Burial will follow services at Throckmorton Cemetery under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes. A visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. until service time, Monday, December 9, 2019 at the funeral home, 107 N. Austin, Throckmorton, TX
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Dec. 8, 2019