Joy McElmurray
Trent - Joy Dean Heatly McElmurray passed peacefully from her earthly home to her heavenly home Thursday morning, August 15, 2019. Joy was born on November 2nd, 1925 in Crawford, Texas to Aubrey and Johnnie Heatly. She was the third of fourteen children. Joy's fondest, early childhood days were living in Novice, Texas where she attended school through the 8th grade. Life-long friends were made during this time. The family moved to Trent where she found her talent for playing basketball. She was an outstanding player, going to state her senior year, an accomplishment she was very proud of. She was a graduate of Trent High. In February 1944, she married a handsome, young man named Clovis McElmurray. They had 60 wonderful years together until his passing in 2004. In earlier years, Joy was a member of the Trent Methodist Church. She was a sponsor of numerous youth activities and a choir member. Joy loved to praise the Lord in song. Years later, she joined the Trent Baptist Church to be with her mother. Joy taught Sunday school, involved in the kitchen ministry, song leader, member of the Big Country Adult Choir and Walk to Emmaus community. Her smile, contagious laugh, and heartfelt hugs made her a perfect greeter. Church was Joy's life. She was a faithful servant of the Lord and a powerful prayer warrior. Survivors are her son Rick(Debbie)McElmurray, daughter Pam Welborn; grandchildren: Amy Mares(David), Angela Fiedler(Kelton), Rob Welborn(Shelly), Patrick McElmurray(Kyla), Reed Stafford(Lauren); 11 great-grandchildren: Caleb, Reelyn, Rynlee, Reynee, Jameson, Shelton, Connor, Emma, Maggie, Jack and Brynn. They loved their Meme big!!; brother Kenneth Heatly(Janie); Sisters Grace Bright, Emma Louis Watson, Nelda Hobbs, Sherry Fellers; and sisters-in-law: Lynda Heatly, Nancy Heatly, Lonelle(Glenn)Teaff. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clovis;, son-in-law Bob Welborn; brothers Bill Heatly, J.M. Heatly, Byran Ray/infant, Johnny Heatly, and Jerry Heatly; sisters: Margaret Thomas, Ruby Faye Sipe, and Elsie Keenan. The Heatly family reunion was always a much anticipated event in Joy's life. Her last one was June 22, 2019. The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to Lyndale Retirement Center, Lyndale Memory Care and Hendrick Hospice for their outstanding, compassionate care for Joy. Abilene is blessed to have these services available to loved ones. Donations may be made in Joy's honor if desired to: Trent Cemetery Fund-First Financial Bank, Trent 79561 Trent Baptist Church, Trent Hendrick Hospice, 1651 Pine Street, Abilene 79601 Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00Pm Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Starbuck Funeral Home in Merkel, TX. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10 am at the Trent Baptist Church, Trent, TX officiated by Tyler Shields and C.V. Blake.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 18, 2019