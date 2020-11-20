Joy Standlee Davidson



HAWLEY - JOY STANDLEE DAVIDSON, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Abilene, TX at the age of 88.



Viewing will be 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at the Hawley Church of Christ. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Hawley Church of Christ. Burial will be in Hawley Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home of Anson. The family ask that all attending the funeral to please wear a mask.



Standlee was born June 28, 1932 to Buell and Chleo Davidson in Abilene. He attended schools in Abilene, graduating from Abilene High School in 1950. He joined the U. S. Navy in 1951 and served during the Korean Conflict. On February 16, 1953, he married the love of his life, Daphna Haile. They raised their six children while living in many places but would come to settle in Sweetwater in 1967. In 1988, they returned to the Abilene area and have lived in Hawley since 1989.



Standlee was a "Jack of All Trades". He worked in many professions including beautician and fireman, but his vocation of choice was a coast to coast truck driver. He loved the open road and seeing the country. Standlee was a longtime member of the Hawley Church of Christ and loved his brothers and sisters in Christ dearly. He loved to play music, especially with family, perform cowboy poetry, build Intarsia pieces and travel. Above all, he loved the Lord and his family.



Standlee is survived by his wife of 67 years, Daphna Davidson; his sons, Gary Davidson, Ricky Davidson (and wife, Pam), Chris Davidson (and wife, Nita), Paul Davidson (and wife, Becky), and Perry Davidson (and wife, Rosemary); a daughter, Lori Collier (and husband, Tim); one brother, Ben Davidson (and wife, Grace); two sisters, Nan McCarthy (and husband, John) and Ava Davidson; 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three great great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Standlee is preceded in death by his parents, his daughter-in-law (Lana Davidson), and a granddaughter (Maggie Davidson).



Pallbearers will be grandsons, Steven Davidson, Michael Davidson, Kyle Davidson, Brandon Carpenter and Tanner Collier and great nephew, Travis Long. Honorary pallbearers are grandsons, Matthew Davidson, Christian Davidson, John Davidson and Channing Davidson.



The Davidson family would like to extend a special thank you to Silver Springs Nursing Home and Hendrick Hospice for the love and care given to Standlee in the last years and days of his life.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store