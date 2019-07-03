|
Joyce Ann Pierce
Abilene - Joyce Ann Pierce, 88, passed away July 01, 2019. Funeral service will be at 11 AM on Friday, July 5,2019. , at Abilene Funeral Home Chapel of Hope with Dickie Hill officiating. Burial will follow at Aspermont Cemetery, directed by Abilene Funeral Home.
Mrs. Pierce was born May 12, 1931, in Swenson, Texas to Ivan and Clara Yarborough. Joyce Ann Yarborough married J.T.(Hap) Hill on July 4, 1947. They had two children Alana Gail Hill Gillespie and Jeffry Wade Hill. Hap died on June 1, 1986. Joyce married Alfred N. Pierce in July of 1988. They spent many happy years together traveling and visiting family and friends. Al passed away in 2019. He had two surviving children Allen Pierce of Whiteland Ind and Marlina Cowan of Breckenridge, Texas.
Mrs. Pierce was preceded in death by both of her parents, both of her husbands, her son, and her sister Ivanelle Massey.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter Alanah Gillespie of Abilene, sister Lynda Lee Fisher and husband Ardis of Abilene, four beautiful granddaughters: Melody Rice and husband Greg of Tennesee, Crystal Nuding of Lockhart, Tx, Johanna Nuding of Oakland, California, and Jessica Sottilare of Magnolia, Tx.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM, Friday, July 5th, 2019 at Abilene Funeral Home Chapel of Hope.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 3, 2019