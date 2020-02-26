|
Joyce Gelene Riddle
Abilene - Joyce Gelene Riddle, 85, of Abilene passed away peacefully on her birthday surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Grace United Methodist Church 1402 Grape St, Abilene, TX 79601 at 2:00 PM with David Harrison officiating. Burial will follow in Ross Cemetery in Baird, TX under the direction of Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home. The family will receive guests at Elliott-Hamil funeral home on 277 S. from 5:00-8:00 PM on Friday evening.
Joyce was born in Hollis, Oklahoma to the late Leonard and Myrtle (Bradley) Cox. After marrying the love of her life Herschell Riddle on Dec. 26, 1951 and starting a family; they moved to Texas. She worked in many different capacities from private home health, to St. Ann's hospital, Abilene State School as an aide, and also a co-owner of Shirley's Shortstop. However her greatest passion was her family. She loved being present for the sports and school events. She was a loyal fan and no distance could keep her away from cheering her family on in whatever endeavor they pursued. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed crafting as well. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church where she enjoyed the old Gospel and attending game nights. She spent many wonderful years creating memories with her kids camping and having cookouts. She always enjoyed traveling and seeing new places. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren made life even better as they came along.
She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved daughter-in-law, Karen Riddle; grandson, D.J. Riddle; siblings, Gladys Payne, L.A. "Son" Cox, Dorothy Butler, Helen Ward, Charles Cox, Evaline Cox, and Lester Cox.
She leaves behind her beloved husband of 68 years, Herschell Riddle; her children, Janette Riddle, Ronald Riddle, and Donald Riddle; grandchildren, John McKenna, Candace Riddle, Amber Cottingham and husband Cody; great-grandchildren, K'Lynn , Kason, and Kynzi O'Shields, John Liam McKenna, Kolbyn Dunnahoo, Brayden and Addy McKenna; her sister, Doris Maxey; and a host of other relatives and friends.
To leave condolences to the Riddle family please visit, www.elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020