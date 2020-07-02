Joyce Jackson Hughes



Abilene - Joyce Jackson Hughes passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in her home. Joy was born on June 27, 1943 in Dallas, Texas to Leland F. Jackson and Janice J. Jackson. She grew up in Baird and Dallas, Texas where she graduated high school. She married Kenneth Lynn Wooliscroft in 1960 and together they had Kimberly Ann Wooliscroft Osterhus, and Kent Lee Wooliscroft. She was a dedicated mother and home maker.



In June of 1991, Joy married Hal Kiker Hughes in Abilene, Texas. She and Hal helped raise Hal's two boys David Bowen Hughes and Michael Clayton Hughes. Joy and Hal enjoyed many years of raising family, traveling, and spending time at the ranch with children and grandchildren. Joy is best known and loved by her eight grandchildren as Grammy.



Anyone who knew Joy loved her. She was an unconditional friend, listener, counselor and advisor. She had opinions but shared them with great wisdom and thought. She truly cared about people. Her impact during her time on earth will be remembered by all.



Joy is survived by her husband and soul mate, Hal Hughes of Abilene, Tx; daughter, Kim Osterhus of Houston; and her children, Luke Osterhus and wife Kate of Colorado; their children, Atlas, Barron, and Violet Osterhus, Sarah Osterhus (Colorado), John Mark Osterhus (Austin), Katherine Osterhus (Dallas), and Christopher Osterhus (Austin); son, Kent Wooliscroft and wife Caaren of Abilene; and their children, Alex Wooliscroft (Austin), Jeffrey Wooliscroft and wife Summer (Dallas), and Annie Wooliscroft (Abilene); brothers, Leland Jackson and wife Peggy of Abilene, and Dr. S. Jeffery Jackson of Abilene; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.



Joy will be cremated, and her ashes will be spread on a special place. The gathering will be attended only by family at a future time. Appreciation must be given for the love and care given to Joy by her care givers: Jill McDuffie, Elida Gallion and Sarah Wilson. Also, the entire staff of Hendrick Hospice Care.



She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, James McFarland Jackson of Dallas; stepsons, David Bowen Hughes and Michael Clayton Hughes; and dog Cinnamon.



In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the David Bowen Hughes Scholarship Fund at Hendrick Home for Children.









