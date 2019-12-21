|
|
Joyce Marie McDonald
Abilene - Joyce Marie McDonald, 80, of Abilene, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in Abilene.
Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday December 22, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home Chapel with John Fanning, officiating. Interment will follow in Elmwood Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home.
Joyce was born on March 8, 1939 in Santa Anna, Texas to the late Buck and Velda (Moore) Mills. She attended high school in Santa Anna. Joyce and Billy W. "Bill" McDonald were married on November 17, 1956 in Santa Anna. He preceded her in death on April 15, 2011. She worked as a bookkeeper for Albert McAlister Construction for over 30 years. She and Bill enjoyed their time at the lake house fishing and spending time with their family. Family was always her priority. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a devout Christian woman and a member of the View Baptist Church where she served her Lord faithfully. Joyce and Bill moved to the Abilene area in 1967.
Joyce was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold and Bill Mills and two sisters, Carlene Templin and Karen Lasater.
Survivors include her children, Glenda McMahan and husband Doug of Mansfield, Texas, Debbie Ford and husband Charles of Austin, Texas, Michael McDonald of Abilene, Terry McDonald and wife Glenda of Abilene and Pamela Ulcak and husband Philip of Midland, Texas; eight grandchildren and spouses, Christi Martin and husband Chad, Cassie Handlin and husband Jason, Shelby Long and husband Shay, Matthew Ulcak and wife Savannah, Jansen McDonald and wife Emily, Kyle Ford, Austin Ulcak and Madison Ulcak; and eight great grandchildren, Andrew, Blake and Sadie Handlin, Ashlyn Gary, Alyssa Martin, Summer and Slayden Long and Charlie McDonald.
Serving as pallbearers will be Matthew Ulcak, Austin Ulcak, Jansen McDonald, Kyle Ford, Jason Handlin and Shay Long.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019