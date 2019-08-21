Services
Abilene Funeral Home, Inc. - Abilene
3349 N. 12th Street
Abilene, TX 79603
325-672-7400
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Abilene Funeral Home, Inc. - Abilene
3349 N. 12th Street
Abilene, TX 79603
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Crescent Heights Baptist Church
Joyce Wynette Davis Seals


1927 - 2019
Joyce Wynette Davis Seals Obituary
Joyce Wynette Davis Seals

Abilene - Joyce Wynette Davis Seals passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 1 P.M. at Crescent Heights Baptist Church with Pastor Rudy Fambrough and Reverend Larry Tarver officiating, directed by Abilene Funeral Home Inc.. Burial to follow at Talpa Cemetery.

Born September 22, 1927 to father Earl Davis and mother Jewel West Davis in Talpa, Texas.

Graduated from Novice High School as Valedictorian. Married Edward Loren Seals on April 19, 1947. Their son, Bill, was born April 28, 1953. They were married 62 years.

Joyce's banking career started in Coleman, Texas at Coleman Co. State Bank in 1945. She and Loren moved to Abilene in 1956 where she continued her banking career at Citizen's National Bank until she retired in 1989 from Bank of America.

Joyce enjoyed fishing, hunting and traveling with family and friends. She spent many hunting seasons on the family ranch in Coleman County. She loved people and never met a stranger. To say the least, she was a "talker."

Preceded in death by her parents, husband Loren Seals, son Bill Seals, brother David Earl Davis and sister-in-law Inez Davis.

Joyce is survived by her daughter-in-law Belinda Seals, sister-in-law Billie Kirbie, brother-in-law Sam Kirbie, several nieces and nephews, close friends Chuck Tarver, Sue & Jack Hammer and many others.

The family will receive friends and visitors at a visitation on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. at Abilene Funeral Home Inc. Lunch will be served prior to the funeral service on Thursday at the church beginning at 11:30.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels Plus, Inc., Hendrick Hospice or Crescent Heights Baptist Church Food Pantry.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 21, 2019
