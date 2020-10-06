Joyce Yvonne Phillips McComas
Clyde - Joyce Yvonne Phillips McComas, 83, of Clyde died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at her home in Clyde. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Clyde Cemetery with Pastor Larry Hooper officiating under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home of Clyde.
Joyce was born July 28, 1937 in Pocahontas, Arkansas to Ray and Verna Ward. She graduated from high school in Pocahontas, Arkansas. She married Sweeney Phillips in Rockford, Illinois in June of 1956. They moved to Clyde in 1972. She was a stay at home mom until her children were grown, she then started working as a secretary for Oil Transport until her retirement. She later married Floyd McComas and became a rancher's wife. She loved painting with acrylics, sewing and quilting. She delivered Meals on Wheels and was a member of Pioneer Drive Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son Billy Phillips and wife Shannon of Clyde; two daughters, Linda Humiston and husband Harlan of Abilene and Diana Davis and husband Leonard of Abilene; brother Tommy Ward and wife Connie of Summerville; sister Barbara Duff and husband Larry of Frisco; 12 grandchildren, Dustin Phillips, Kayla Bricker, Heather Pulley, John Humiston, Lindsey Rovenstine, Michael Humiston, David Humiston, Daniel Humiston, Cody Allen, Casey Allen, Courtney Arlienne and Mindi Nagy; 20 great grandchildren, Jaysa, Kiera, Rowdie, Lily, Chance, Kacen, Jacob, Finley, Aubrey, Gideon, Pruitt, Preston, Quinn, Beckett, Jackson, Greyson, Avery, Ashton, Aieryl and Tessa and one great-great grandchild, Kayden and many other relatives and friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands and her brothers, Alvin and Gene Ward.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Callahan County Nutrition / Meals on Wheels or Hendrick Hospice Care of Abilene.
