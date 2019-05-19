Services
Starbuck Funeral Home
201 Edwards St
Merkel, TX 79536
(325) 928-4711
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Starbuck Funeral Home
201 Edwards St
Merkel, TX
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Elmwood Memorial Gardens
Abilene, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joye Bynum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joye Fern Bynum


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joye Fern Bynum Obituary
Joye Fern Bynum

- - Joye Fern Bynum, 86, of Trent passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.

Joye was born to Virgil and Dessie (Nisbett) Witcher on March 9, 1933 in Littlefield, Texas.

She is survived by her children Bob Bynum of Trent, David Bynum and his wife Mary Lisa of San Angelo, and Debbie Boles and her husband Joe Mack of Trent; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Paul Bynum, her parents and her siblings.

Joye's family was her greatest passion. Joye worked as a bookkeeper, enjoyed working crossword puzzles and gospel music.

Open visitation will be held from 12:00pm to 5:00PM on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Starbuck Funeral Home in Merkel. Graveside services will be held at 2:00PM Monday, May 20, 2019 at Elmwood Memorial Gardens in Abilene under the direction of Starbuck Funeral Home.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now