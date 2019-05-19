|
|
Joye Fern Bynum
- - Joye Fern Bynum, 86, of Trent passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.
Joye was born to Virgil and Dessie (Nisbett) Witcher on March 9, 1933 in Littlefield, Texas.
She is survived by her children Bob Bynum of Trent, David Bynum and his wife Mary Lisa of San Angelo, and Debbie Boles and her husband Joe Mack of Trent; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Paul Bynum, her parents and her siblings.
Joye's family was her greatest passion. Joye worked as a bookkeeper, enjoyed working crossword puzzles and gospel music.
Open visitation will be held from 12:00pm to 5:00PM on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Starbuck Funeral Home in Merkel. Graveside services will be held at 2:00PM Monday, May 20, 2019 at Elmwood Memorial Gardens in Abilene under the direction of Starbuck Funeral Home.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 19, 2019