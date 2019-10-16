|
|
Juan Banda
Juan Banda, 93, passed away October 13, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be at 10 A.M. on Friday, October 18, 2019, at St. Francis Catholic Church with Father Hubert Wade officiating. Burial will follow at Abilene Municipal Cemetery, directed by Abilene Funeral Home.
Mr. Banda was born June 12, 1926, in Lockhart, Texas to Reymundo Banda and Isabel Lopez Banda. Juan moved to Abilene at the age of twenty five to marry the love of his life Maria "Lola" Hernandez, and to this union four children were born. Throughout his life he worked at several construction jobs. He began to work for Hardin Simmons University as a landscaper and after 28 years of employment there he retired. He was an avid gardener and loved to walk the track daily. He loved to watch football and baseball and his favorite teams were the Dallas Cowboys and the Boston Red Sox. He loved his children and he adored his grandchildren and his greatest joy was the time he spent playing with them.
Mr. Banda was preceded in death by his devoted wife Maria, both his parents, numerous brothers and sisters, a son in law Lolo Gomez and daughter in law Mona Banda.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons Joe Banda and wife Rosalinda of Abilene, and Albert Banda of Abilene, daughters Isabel Gomez of Abilene and Teresa Ortega and husband Scott of Round Rock, and a sister Leonesia Rivas of San Antonio. Juan also had eleven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at a visitation on Thursday, October 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.,with a reading of the rosary to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Abilene Funeral Home .
Online condolences and guest book may be signed at www.abilenefuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019