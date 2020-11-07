Juan Bustamante
Stamford - Juan Bustamante, USAF Ret.
On Thursday, November 5th, 2020, Juan Bustamante peacefully passed from this life in Anson, TX at the age of 77. Juan was born on December 19th, 1942 in Pecos, TX. He spent his childhood in and around the El Paso area. He graduated from Ysleta High School in El Paso, TX.
In February 1960, Juan enlisted in the Air Force. His service brought him to Dyess Air Force Base where he met the love of his life, Elisa Vasquez. They were married on July 25th, 1964. To this union three children were born. The only time they spent apart was while he served a tour in Vietnam and one on Wake Island. His military career took the family to Nevada, California, the Philippine Islands and Washington state.
Upon his retirement in 1981, he attended gunsmithing school at Trinidad State Junior College in Trinidad, CO.
In May 1983, Juan moved his family to Stamford, TX. He began serving his community by working for the City of Stamford Public Works Department. He then moved to the Texas Department of Human Services in Anson, TX for 13 years, as well as becoming an adult education instructor assisting those in need in obtaining their GED.
Juan also served his church community as a Deacon beginning in 1996 until his retirement in 2015. Juan was also a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus at the St. Ann's Catholic Church.
Juan's never-ending devotion to his family was evident to anyone who knew him. His smile would light up a room. His jokes were always the best, especially when they were the worst.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernesto and Josephine Bustamante, his brother, Ernesto Bustamante, Jr., and sister Eufemia Peña.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 56 years, Elisa; his children, Annette and Steven Stanford of Stamford, TX, Juanita and Eugene Cedillo of Sweetwater, TX, Carlos and Shelley Bustamante of Arlington, TX; his grandchildren Adam Bustamante, Jonathan O'Donnell, Cidney Jordan, Jacinda Cedillo and Charlie Bustamante; his great grandchildren, Donovan O'Donnell, Ethan O'Donnell, Jazlynn O'Donnell, Jace Willis and Journey Jordan; his sisters, Jessie Diaz and Martin of Stamford, TX, and Angie Smith and Rick of New Bern, NC.
Special thanks go out to Dr. Gopichand Kapu, nurses Anna, Sonia, Lois and the rest of the staff of Anson General Hospital.
Visitation is scheduled for Monday, November 9th, 2020 at Tankersley Funeral Home, 807 Columbia Street, Stamford, TX 7955 with a rosary to begin at 6:00pm. Services to be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 1001 Swenson Avenue, Stamford, Tx, on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 at 12:00pm. Interment to follow at the Texas State Veteran's Cemetery in Abilene, Tx. At 2:00 p.m.
