Juan Castereno



Sweetwater, TX



Juan Castereno of Sweetwater went Home to be with the Lord on February 13, 2019. He passed Peacefully as he was surrounded by all his family & friends. Mr. Juan Castereno was born in Hutto Texas on May 27th 1948. He lived a Great life with the Love of his life Rosa Castereno for 52 years. He made his Career as a Foreman at USG and Retired after 38 years of service. He was known by everyone as" J.C." He loved playing pool, watching sports, westerns and wrestling, listening to conjunto music, attending his grandchildren's school activities and spending time with his Family. Every morning you could find J.C. drinking coffee with his friends at Whataburger. You would often run into Juan at the Local Walmart catching up with everyone. He was a member of Highland Baptist church. He was a Loving and Wonderful Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great- Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend. He is survived by his beloved wife Rosa Castereno of Sweetwater, Tx. Son Johnny Castereno and Wife Gloria Castereno of Sweetwater. Daughter Sandy Montemayor-Castereno and wife Liza Montemayor-Castereno of Sweetwater. Daughter Christine Castereno of Fort Worth. Grandchildren Ashly Castereno, Jonathan Castereno and wife Kim Castereno, Madison Castereno Deleon and husband Damian Deleon of Sweetwater, Justin Castereno of Sweetwater, Aria Molina-Castereno, Christopher Ramirez, Bekki Palacios and husband Jordan Palacios. Great Grandchildren Jonathan Castereno Jr., Raquel Castereno, Jordan Palacios Jr., His sisters Emerlinda Gutierrez, Erlinda Juanez, Enrique Reyes and Ernesto Reyes. Juan Castereno was preceded in death by his Mother Petra Reyes and Father Jose Reyes. Sister Esperanza Gill and Brother Eliodoro Reyes. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Castereno, Justin Castereno, Damian Deleon, Christopher Ramirez, Joe Caballero and Arnold Caballero. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jonathan Castereno Jr. & Jordan Palacios Jr. The Prayer service will be held on Saturday the 16th at 7pm at McCoy Chapel of Memories. Funeral services will be held Sunday at 2pm at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Rev. Keith Clower officiating. Entombment to follow at Elmwood Memorial Park in Abilene. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com. Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary