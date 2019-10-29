|
|
Juanita Annette David
Clyde - Juanita Annette David, 62, of Clyde died Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center in Fort Worth. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Bailey Howard Funeral Home Chapel in Clyde. A reception will follow the service at 524 Reeves St., Clyde.
Annette was born May 3, 1957 in Fort Worth to Alvin Lynn and Vera Juanita McDowell. She attended Haltom High School. Annette married Craig W. David in Sedona, Arizona on October 21, 2000. They moved to Clyde from Sedona in 2008. Over the course of her life, Annette worked in hospitality related industries and being helpful to others.
She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Craig W. David of Clyde; two sons, Jimmy Waters and wife Crystal of Arizona and Jorden David of Abilene; three daughters, Jennifer McGiff and husband David of Clyde, Allison Lindstrum and husband J.J. of Iowa Park and Elizabeth Pierce of Clyde; two brothers, Phillip McDowell and wife Judy and Carl McDowell and Vonda Cauthen, all of Clyde; 15 grandchildren, Cody, Courtland, Sierra, Sonoma, Madison, Bryet, Zoë, Jimmy, Savanah, Estine, Bryson, Logan, Blayze, Phoebe and Jayden.
Annette was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Vera White and Lynn McDowell and brothers, Jimbo and Robert White.
For those wishing to make memorial donations the family suggests , https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019